Check Out the Outfit Venita Akpofure Wore to The #BBNaijaReunion Show

Venita Akpofure is our forever style icon.

While everyone has been concerning themselves with the drama surrounding this year’s Big Brother Naija reality TV show, we can’t just ignore the gorgeousness of latest ankara ensemble the superstar wore to the last episode of the reunion show.

And she has been killing this season. Click here to check out the last time she got everyone talking because of her perfectly coordinated outfits.

And here’s the glorious floral outfit she wore to the last episode of the dramatic show.

 

