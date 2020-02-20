Check Out the Latest ‘The Matrix 4’ Set Footage Featuring Show Neo & Trinity

The latest The Matrix 4 set footage has revealed Neo and Trinity’s reunion.

The footage was posted to social media by fans of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss who spotted the duo filming a motorcycle scene in San Francisco.

From the clip, Moss is seen driving the motorcycle with Keanu riding in the back and director Lana Wachowski is filming the two on a crane set up. Although no information regarding how the two returning fits into the plot, fans believe that long-haired look for Neo is set to be featured throughout the film and Trinity will be returning despite meeting her demise in The Matrix Revolutions

Take a look at the latest The Matrix 4 set footage showing Neo and Trinity in action below.

