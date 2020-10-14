Check Out the Hilarious Banter Between Adekunle Gold and Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Obviously, Pastor Sam Adeyemi has got jokes, evidenced by the exchange between himself and Adekunle Gold on Twitter.

The clergyman who is known for speaking up on salient matter and issues of national development has been using his platform to speak against police brutality and the clamour for the #EndSARS campaign.

No doubt impressed by Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s continuous support for the laudable cause, Adekunle Gold took to Twitter to offer the man of the cloth a very chilled bottle of beer for his efforts.

The singer and father one tweeted;

“Oloun, I for day Give Pastor Sam one cold beer but…” to which the reverend responded;

“Ah! AG. Lead us not into temptation o. How chilled is it? No, don’t worry. Thanks a lot!”

