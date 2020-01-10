Check out the First Trailer for ‘Fargo’ Season 4 Starring Chris Rock

Fargo has returned with the trailer for its fourth installment.

This comes more than two years after season three 3 aired, and this latest installment stars Chris Rock, who takes on the role of Loy Cannon, a crime boss who finds himself in a power struggle in 1950s Kansas City, Missouri.

Speaking about the period piece, the Noah Hawley said: “I don’t really consider 1979 a period piece because I was alive in 1979, but 1950 … I had the sense that if I made something set in the ’50s, I had to make something that felt like the ’50s, but I also wanted to try to make something that felt modern. So that was exciting — to realize, no, I can do modern stories set in a period.”

Check out the trailer below: