Check out the Details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Home

It’s no longer news that the Sussexes; Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son, Archie have moved into their new home after exiting Tyler Perry’s $18 million LA property.

The royals secured a palatial mansion in the semi-rural neighborhood of Montecito, California for a whooping £11.1 million.

The 14,563 square foot mansion boasts of nine bedrooms, sixteen bathrooms, a pool, theatre, arcade, a 2-bedroom guest house, and a gym with a stripper pole installed.

It also has a giant swimming pool, sauna, wine cellar and a five-car garage, a tennis court outside, large manicured lawns, rose gardens, a tea house and a pond.

The deed to the property obtained by The Sun, shows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took out a massive £7.25m mortgage on the mansion. This is to be paid back plus interest by the year 2050 – indicating they put down a deposit of £3.8m.

Frank Abatemarco, a local realtor for Sotheby’s told The Sun: “This is a semi-rural neighbourhood that has everything.

“It’s a great place for children and families. I can’t think of a greater place for them. The schools are also exceptional.”

“Harry seems a lot more relaxed, he’s walking around the house in shorts and a t-shirt, unshaven and is friendly with the staff, they think he’s adorable”, the source added.

“He is particularly relaxed now they have a full security team and he’s talked about how impressed he is by the team, who are former LAPD and ex-servicemen.

“They are still looking for a housekeeper and hope to find one when the pandemic eases up, but they do have staff who are sent out with a list for groceries.”

