Check out the Cute Video of Khafi and Gedoni Reuniting at the Airport

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ contestants and lovers, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata have finally been reunited after months of being apart.

The engaged pair who were supposed to walk down the aisle earlier this year but couldn’t due to the global Corona Virus pandemic and the tragic death of Khafi’s youngest brother, Alexander Kareem, could not hide their excitement on finally seeing each other.

In the cute video making the rounds on social media, Gedoni met up with Khafi with a bouquet of flowers in hand as the two shared passionate kisses and embrace at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport.

Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata started a romantic relationship in 2019 during their time on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show. Gedoni popped the question to his lady love on December 25, 2019, while on a romantic vacation together.

It looks like we can all go back to waiting on the #Khadoni wedding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

