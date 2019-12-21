Check Out Terry Crews and Ludacris in Their New Film ‘John Henry’

The trailer for Terry Crews and Ludacris’ new film, John Henry, is here.

Per Complex:

From jump, the film is intense: officers question John Henry (Crews) about two immigrant children on the run. Henry is clearly a man with a past, but he’s also a man with heart, and decides to help them out, even if it means locking horns with his former gang leader (Luda). It’s an age-old tale, but one that feels necessary.

Due out in theaters, digital, and on-demand on Jan. 24, 2020, John Henry feels like a dope Saturday night action flick for those itching for some street justice. Watch the official trailer for John Henry up above, and peep the trailer for the film below.