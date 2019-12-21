Check Out Terry Crews and Ludacris in Their New Film ‘John Henry’

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Check Out Terry Crews and Ludacris in Their New Film ‘John Henry’

The trailer for Terry Crews and Ludacris’ new film, John Henry, is here.

Per Complex:

From jump, the film is intense: officers question John Henry (Crews) about two immigrant children on the run. Henry is clearly a man with a past, but he’s also a man with heart, and decides to help them out, even if it means locking horns with his former gang leader (Luda). It’s an age-old tale, but one that feels necessary.

Due out in theaters, digital, and on-demand on Jan. 24, 2020, John Henry feels like a dope Saturday night action flick for those itching for some street justice. Watch the official trailer for John Henry up above, and peep the trailer for the film below.

 

Related Posts

Emilia Clarke Says Panic Attack Changed How She Interacts With Fans

December 21, 2019

‘Hitman’s Bodyguard 2’ Set for Release in Late August 2020

December 20, 2019

Ava DuVernay to Receive Television Showman of the Year Award

December 20, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *