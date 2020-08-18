Check out Rihanna’s Reaction to Melania Trump’s Refusal to Hold Trump’s Hand

Rihanna

Rihanna believe Melania Trump listens to her hit album, ANTI.

In case you missed it: the First Lady of the United States stirred a lot of conversation on social media after an awkward video surfaced showing how she refused to Donald Trump’s hand despite his multiple attempts.

Reacting to this, Rihanna reposted the clip soundtracked by her 2016 hit, “Needed Me,” which notably features the fitting chorus, “Didn’t they tell you that I was a savage?”

“Melania likes art,” RiRi captioned the post, while also reminding her followers that it is 78 days until the Nov. 3 election. See the post here. 

Melania likes art. 🤷🏿‍♀️ #78days

