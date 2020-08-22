Check Out Perri Shakes-Drayton’s Huge Baby Bump

Little Mike Edwards will be here anyday now given the sheer size of his mother, Perri Shakes-Drayton’s baby bump.

The heavily pregnant former athlete who is expecting her first child with former reality TV star, Mike Edwards, showed off how far she has progressed in her pregnancy in new pictures and video on her Instagram page.

Perri who held her baby shower earlier in the week shared pictures and a video showing off her bump in a 3-piece sleepwear.

“MORNING….anytime now. Swipe left to see my mummy moves”, she captioned it.

How excited are we for baby Mike’s arrival?

