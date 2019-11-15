Check Out Jhené Aiko’s New Video for “None of Your Concern” f/ Big Sean

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have dropped the visuals for their new collaborative song, None of Your Concern.

“You know I had these issues when you met me/Results of the post damages that I haven’t dealt with,” Sean sings at the end of the slow track. “I only want the best for you moving forward/But you backtrackin’ with n***as that ain’t shit for you … Know there’s not a day in these modern times you haven’t crossed my mind, we both crossed the line.”

And this comes months after they ended their romantic relationship.

Check out the video below: