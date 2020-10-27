Check Out Javicia Leslie ‘Batwoman’ Costume

CW has unveiled Javicia Leslie’s costume redesigned for her character, Ryan Wilder, in Batwoman.

Per THR, Leslie will star in Batwoman season two following Ruby Rose exit from the show in May, at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The outlet shares that “Batwoman costume designer Maya Mani designed the new suit, with the wig created by Janice Workman and makeup styled by Cory Roberts. Ocean Drive Leather created the suit from Mani’s designs.”

About the new outfit, Batwoman executive producer Caroline Dries in a statement:

Ryan’s journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?’ But it’s not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City. As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.’ Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it. The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired.

Check out the outfit below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

