Check Out How Miss Nigeria Celebrated the New Miss Universe!

And Africa is happy with Miss Nigeria, Olutosin Araromi.

Last night, Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, was declared the winner of the 68th annual Miss Universe competition which aired live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

From the clips making round, Nigeria’s Araromi is seen hurrying to congratulate the new queen, her excitement for endearing that everyone noticed and now her celebrating her, too.

And this comes days after Zozi shared how they started their relationship.

“My roommate is finally here and she has now officially become my personal photographer/videographer. Well done on your first day of the job @iamolutosin, you have 8 more days to go!” Zozi wrote on her Instagram page.

See the post below:

And here’s how folks are celebrating the Nigerian:

Miss Nigeria is how I'm tryna be to my friends in 2020 when they win in everything. 😂😂😂😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/Zo3E2YUrtM — Elihle 🌻 (@elihle_pumane) December 9, 2019

Guys Miss Nigeria at the back on some “this is for all of us” 😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾Queens doing queen things! pic.twitter.com/4MCNdjJtrE — Missandei’s Keeper (@Manchster_M) December 9, 2019

I'm heading to 2020 with friends like Miss Nigeria 🇳🇬 😊 pic.twitter.com/T4RmHgxEK8 — Your BestSellingAuthor (@MeshackBevhula) December 9, 2019

Miss Nigeria is also beautiful. Africa won. pic.twitter.com/gtxo2BOMiQ — Uncle Sizwe 🇿🇦 (@LordSizwe) December 9, 2019

Can’t wait to Miss Nigeria the fuck out of my friends’ graduations next year 😭 pic.twitter.com/4Gwk85d3RU — Sakhile (@Sakhile_M_) December 9, 2019

LMFAO MISS NIGERIA " MOVE OUT THE WAY BITCHES, ITS OUR TIME, AFRICAN, BLACK, FEMALE MELANIN POPPING TIME!! https://t.co/G9RiIjXu5S — #POPULARMUSICVIDEO OUT NOW (@Rouge_Rapper) December 9, 2019

We are uniting Africans we don't need politicians to force us, look at miss Nigeria🇳🇬 she is over the moon for Zozi🇿🇦. https://t.co/tlA2qyqIar — Zozibini🇿🇦 Is the missUniverse 2019💃. (@Kagiso14303996) December 9, 2019

Miss Nigeria was genuinely happy for Zozi! She couldn't even contain it. https://t.co/ZzgoP2Lojb — 👑💖Naomi💖👑 (@SitholeNaomi) December 9, 2019

😭😭😭❤️ Please look at Miss Nigeria behind our Zozi. LITERALLY. Akasavuyi, akonwabe, akamxhase! Urg, you love to see it. #MissUniverse2019 https://t.co/bYyFEkS5qG — Zintle Malgas. (@Phawahawsi) December 9, 2019

Miss Nigeria hyping Miss South Africa as current Miss universe. This is how it is supposed to be, having each other's back. pic.twitter.com/ApaARWIJlp — Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu (@ChiefOjukwu) December 9, 2019

We are Miss Nigeria. Miss Nigeria is us. https://t.co/8ziVvIXEJS — IZWELETHU 😭✊🇿🇦 (@miss_andisa) December 9, 2019