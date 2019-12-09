Check Out How Miss Nigeria Celebrated the New Miss Universe!

And Africa is happy with Miss Nigeria, Olutosin Araromi.

Last night, Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, was declared the winner of the 68th annual Miss Universe competition which aired live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

From the clips making round, Nigeria’s Araromi is seen hurrying to congratulate the new queen, her excitement for endearing that everyone noticed and now her celebrating her, too.

And this comes days after Zozi shared how they started their relationship.

“My roommate is finally here and she has now officially become my personal photographer/videographer. Well done on your first day of the job @iamolutosin, you have 8 more days to go!” Zozi wrote on her Instagram page.

And here’s how folks are celebrating the Nigerian:

