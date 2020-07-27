Check Out Henry Cavill in Superman’s Black Suit From Zack Snyder’s #JusticeLeague

The team at Zach Snyder’s Justice League has given fans a glimpse of the black suit that Superman (Henry Cavill) wears in the film.

Recall that last month, the first teaser of the Snyder Cut was shared on Instagram by Jason Momoa first. He tagged the post with the hashtag #releasethesnydercut, raising awareness of the Snyder Cut. His teaser only showed Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman as she comes upon Darkseid.

Now, a new cut has shown Henry Cavill in a black suit, and fans are excited.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League reportedly is slated for release via HBO Max in 2021, the streaming service announced in mid-May, per Complex.

Check out the suit below:

