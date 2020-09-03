Check Out Gabrielle Union as the Cover Star of Women’s Health New Issue

Gabrielle Union is the fierce and stunning cover star for the October issue of Women’s Health magazine and made sure to represent for black excellence through and through.

The actress and mother of one who was photographed by the talented Djeneba Aduayom, a talented creative photographer and black woman, profiled by Rebecca Carroll, another black woman, revealed the shoot was the first time ever she would rock her natural hair for a magazine cover.

Gabrielle Union who has become a voice known for speaking truth to power, shared with the magazine on finding peace and focus, creating more equal opportunities along the way and the tools that have helped her survive the last few months.

“I want to make sure that everything that is working for me is available to as many people as possible”, she said.

The beauty entrepreneur also detailed what strength means to her especially at such a time as this with all that is happening around the world and most especially in the United States of America.

