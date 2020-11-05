Check Out Cynthia Morgan, AKA Madrina’s Single “Hustle”

Madrina, also known as Cynthia Morgan, has dropped a new single, Hustle.

Hustle follows the singer’s journey from the streets of Benin to the music industry. This single comes years after she returned to the spotlight again under the management of The Facilitator Firm.

Cynthia Morgan’s other hit songs include “German juice,” “Lead Me on,” “I’m Taken,” and “Simatiniya.” “Baby Mama” and so on . She’s set on making international collaborations with Grammy Award winning Producers “Snow Cone” and the many more.

Check out Hustle below:

