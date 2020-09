Caroline Hutchings has added a multi-million naira white Mercedes Brabus G63 to her growing fleet of automobiles.

The actress and mother of three took to her Instagram page to show off the beauty that is her new “German Machine’ along with a caption about 2020 hitting all the right notes.

Caroline Hutchings captioned a shot of the car;

“I hate to brag .. signed , sealed .. 2020 hitting the right notes .. kisses and Cherios .. it’s a G63 kinda vibes.”

