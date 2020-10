Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips aka Iya Rainbow is plus one today.

The Septuagenarian had an elaborate photoshoot with foremost designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani to mark her 78th birthday in grand style.

The looks which ranged from formal to regal and then whimsical, were all stunning as Iya Rainbow lit up in the pictures posted on Instagram, looking like a 40-year-old.

Check them out below.



