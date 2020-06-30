Check Out All the Pictures from Khloe Kardashian’s 36th Birthday Party and Rob’s Amazing New Look

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Khloe Kardashian clocked 36 years on June 27 and family and friends came together to celebrate the reality TV star at a party held on Sunday in her honour.

The youngest Kardashian sister debuted a darker hair colour at her pink themed party which showed daughter, True Thompson, Tristan Thompson (whom Khloe is reportedly quarantining with), Kris Jenner, Cory Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Malika Haqq, etc., in attendance.

Notably present and caught on camera was the only Kardashian brother, Rob Kardashian, who is rarely seen in public and wow! Rob looked healthy and hot in the pictures that showed off his amazing weight loss.

💕FAMILY💕

Happy birthday Koko Money!

