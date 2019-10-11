Charly Boy’s Mom, Margaret Oputa, is dead

Maverick entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has lost his mother, Mrs Margaret Oputa.

She was 101 years old.

Charly Boy, popularly referred to as ‘Area Fada’ took to social media to announce the death on Thursday.

“I wish to announce the death of our Mother Mrs Margaret Ntianu Oputa nee Onumonu which occurred Tuesday the 8th of October, 2019″.

In other tweets, Charly Boy asked his mum to greet his Papa, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, who died in 2014 at the age of 96.

"I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guess U didn't want me to see you go, because as usual I would

have talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbyes.😭

"Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holding forth. Gallant as ever"

Sharing a photo of himself and his mother, Charly Boy said,

He went on to eulogise his mother, in a poem.

Charly Boy wrote,

“My dearest Mother,

You couldn’t just wait for me to come back before

you sneaked away to the great beyond.⚰️

Now all I have are beautiful loving kodak memories of our times

together.📸

You tried for me, for us and many of the people who

were privileged to encounter your kindness and your love.💖

Thank you for allowing me take care of you.❤️

Thank you for being that great woman who gave birth to

the icon, Charly Boy.🕺🏽

Thank you for teaching me how to care, to love, to live a simple

and humble life.😇

Thank you for constantly reminding (me) of my pedigree and

my very rich heritage.👑

I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guess

you didn’t want me to see you go, because as usual, I would

have talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbyes.😭

Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holding

forth. Gallant as ever.🔥 😍 Love you my darling mother. RIP.”