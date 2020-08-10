Charly Boy Slams Nigerians Over Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show: “Mumu Nigerians!”

Charly Boy is not pleased that the Big Brother Naija reality TV show is getting a lot of press time.

The legendary singer took to his Instagram today to make comparison between the show and Nigerian politics, showing his disdain for the attention the show is getting when compared with attention our national politics gets.

“A practical reality of who we are as people and where our priority lies as citizens,” he captioned the post, adding, “The funny side in all of these is that we still go to bed, have a good sleep and wake up with the hope to meet a Nigeria we didn’t create. Mumu Nigerians!”

See his post below:

