Charly Boy Slams Nigerians Over Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show: “Mumu Nigerians!”

Charly Boy is not pleased that the Big Brother Naija reality TV show is getting a lot of press time.
The legendary singer took to his Instagram today to make comparison between the show and Nigerian politics, showing his disdain for the attention the show is getting when compared with attention our national politics gets.
“A practical reality of who we are as people and where our priority lies as citizens,” he captioned the post, adding, “The funny side in all of these is that we still go to bed, have a good sleep and wake up with the hope to meet a Nigeria we didn’t create. Mumu Nigerians!”
See his post below:
I no Understand Naija Youths. Una shame dey shame Me. Big Brother Naija: Erica caught on camera having sex with Kiddwayya Nigerians Comments — 60,700 Likes — 103,000 Shares — 70,800 Nigerian Govt signs power generation contract with Siemens to boost electricity. Nigerians Comments — 4 Likes — 2 Shares — 6 — Total number of votes cast Big Brother Nigeria 2019 = 170 million. — Total number of votes cast General election 2019 = 27 million. A practical reality of who we are as people and where our priority lies as citizens. The funny side in all of these is that we still go to bed, have a good sleep and wake up with the hope to meet a Nigeria we didn't create. Mumu Nigerians! Mumu Nigerians!! Mumu Nigerians!!!