Charly Boy Moves to Imo to Join Peace Walk for Ihedioha

Musician and rights activist, Charles Oputa (Charly Boy) has relocated to his home state, Imo, from Abuja in a bid to turn his searchlight and support to Imo governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, before and during his administration.

“I am back to Imo State, my home, to beam my searchlight on Ihedioha’s administration. You know Imo people have suffered since the last eight years,” he said.

The Convener of OurMumuDonDo, added that his group, other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), retirees and other frustrated Imo people would stage “a Peace Walk on the major streets of Owerri on Thursday”, commencing from the popular Okigwe Road Roundabout, near Government House, at 7am.

After the march, he said, they would proceed to Ihedioha’s residence to ask him how he intends to ensure that numerous unemployed persons in the state have jobs.

The showbiz legend disclosed that he purposely relocated from Abuja to his home because he was not allowed to express himself freely in Abuja by prohibitive forces, noting that he would ensure the success of Ihedioha when he fully comes on board from May 29.

He however warned the governor-elect to be mindful of the major pitfalls of the Rochas Okorocha administration.

Charly Boy expressed reservations on some people in the Transition Technical Committee (TTC) and the Inauguration Committee of the governor-elect, advising him to be careful in order not to make further mistakes.