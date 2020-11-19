Charly Boy Hails DJ Switch, Says She Has Government by the Balls

Charly Boy has taken to social media to hail DJ Switch noting that she has the Nigerian government by the balls.

The musician and activist took to his Twitter page to note that the disc jockey who filmed the #LekkiMassacre of Tuesday, October 20, 2020 is ‘switching on the heat on the repressive Buhari-led administration’.

Charly Boy tweeted;

“Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you, the gorgeous lady who has the dictatorship Nigerian government by the balls right now and she is squeezing extremely hard. Her name is DJ Switch and boy, is she switching on the heat on the repressive government of Buhari”.

Recall that DJ Switch had been ground on October 20, when soldiers shut live ammunition at #EndSARS protesters giving the world a glimpse of what was happening and prompting an investigation by CNN into the matter.

CNN had reported its findings to collaborate DJ Switch’s video evidence despite denial from to the army and government.

The disc jockey who is seeking asylum in Canada was hailed all over the world for her bravery that night.

