Charly Boy, Eedris Abdulkareem Other Protesters ask why Adeboye is Silent over Killings in the Country

Veteran Nigerian artistes Charly Boy, Eedris Abdulkarem and Baba Fryo led protesters to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), accusing Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the church, of being silent on killings across the country.

In a tweet, Charly Boy said they marched to RCCG camp with some members of the creative industry to ask why Adeboye has not been speaking against the ills of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Is there a reason why high ranking pastors Like ADEBOYE are quiet about all the killings going on in Nigeria. Why are they so silent?” he tweeted.

Some of the protesters held placards quoting Bible verses and asking Adeboye to “speak up for those that cannot speak for themselves, and ensure justice for those being crushed.”

The protesters also called on Adeboye to speak out on the abduction of Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among the 112 girls kidnapped by the Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state, on February 19, 2018.

