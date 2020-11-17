Charly Boy blasts Gov Diri for appointing Nengi SSA

Veteran singer Charles Oputa better known by his stage name, Charly Boy has slammed Bayelsa Governor Duoye Diri’s decision to appoint former ex-BBNaija housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Girl Child Development.

Charly Boy reacted to the development via his official Instagram handle on Tuesday morning with a statement titled, “The Irony of the Nigerian State.”

According to him, Diri’s decision is an “irony and misplacement of priority” after he snubbed a first-class graduate of the Niger Delta University, Faculty of Law to appoint Nengi, “a Third Class Graduate and a participant(A Runner Up) in the Big Brother Naija show”.

Charly Boy, however, added that the young graduate is the face of the Bayelsa Girl Child and not Nengi.

He wrote:

“The young lady with white is a first-class graduate of the Niger Delta University, Faculty of Law, as well as a first-class graduate Nigeria Law School… she was not Honoured by her Bayelsa State Government…

“In another development, a girl, who is alleged to be a Third Class Graduate and a participant(A Runner Up) in the “Big Brother Naija” show , was given a State Reception and was also Honnored with a Government Appointment and was also declared the Role Model to the Bayelsa State Girl Child ( the Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child)

“What an irony and misplacement of moral priority!

“Meanwhile, Congratulations to our Lawyer, the True Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child, as far as I and every other realist, is concerned.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

