Charlize Theron to be Honoured With American Cinematheque Award

Congratulations to Charlize Theron!

THR is reporting that the iconic actress will be honoured with the 33rd American Cinematheque award on November 8, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Reportedly, it’s a major Hollywood prize that goes out to an A-list artist every year, which had been given to the likes of Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise, Jodie Foster, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Amy Adams and Bradley Cooper.

Theron was the unanimous choice of the Cinematheque board of directors’ selection committee, per the announcement, who was selected, like the others, for “making a significant contribution to the art of the motion picture.”

American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita cited her transformational talents in such films as Monster, North Country, Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, Young Adult, Tully, The Cider House Rules and her most recent effort, Long Shot. “It is obvious from her career that her immense talent cannot be categorized or confined,” he said.

Hundreds are expected to attend the November fundraiser, during which a second honor, the Sid Grauman Award, will also be bestowed. The recipient of that prize has yet to be announced. The executive producer of the American Cinematheque show is Paul Flattery, with Irene Crinita on board as producer. Corrinne Mann is the event producer. Co-chairs and presenters of the event will be announced at a later date.