Charlize Theron Shares Shocking Details of Financial Fallout and How She Recovered

Charlize Theron has opened up on the shock she recently recovered from while acting-producing the project–Bombshell– in which she portrays former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

Per THR, the film centres on Kelly’s sexual harassment scandal at the hands of Fox News founder Roger Ailes. The films also starring Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Everything was going fine until two weeks out from shooting and Theron received the news that Annapurna Studios dropped out of producing the film.

“A lot of the miracle of getting a movie made is having everybody available, and on this film, we aimed really high and had a lot of actors who are very, very busy and so the scheduling was the biggest problem with the financing falling through because we were two weeks out from shooting, and we had cast everybody and so beyond that. I mean, we had people working, we needed a cash flow,” Theron told the Producer Roundtable.

The crushing news sent Theron and Roach into a frenzy to pick up the pieces, until Aaron Gilbert and Bron Studios stepped in to take over financing.

“I do think sometimes things happen for a reason and you’re lucky when you can pick up the phone and call a previous financing partner that you’ve had a great experience with,” she said.

“Within two days we knew we had the financing and then there was a real interest in the film, so that was not the problem,” she continued. “Studios wanted to be a part of it. I think ultimately we made that movie the exact way that it was supposed to be made.”