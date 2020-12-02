Charlize Theron Lands First-Look TV Deal With HBO and HBO Max

THR has confirmed that Charlize Theron, through her Denver & Delilah banner, has landed a huge TV deal.
Per the outlet:
The production company has inked a two-year, first-look TV deal with HBO and HBO Max. Under the pact, Theron and her Denver & Delilah partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix will create and develop new projects for the premium cable network and streaming service.
The report continues:
The company, which previously was housed at Universal Content Productions, has produced multiple scripted series including David Fincher’s Netflix drama Mindhunter, Netflix’s short-lived Girlboss and the unscripted entry Hyperdrive. Andrew Haas, who previously worked with Johnny Galecki at his production company, recently joined Denver & Delilah and will oversee the company’s TV slate.
On the film side, Denver & Delilah counts Monster, Young Adult, Tully, A private War, Atomic Blonde, Brain on Fire and Murder Mystery. More recently, the company produced Long Shot, Bombshell and Netflix’s The Gold Guard.
We can’t wait to see what she’s cooking!