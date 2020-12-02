Charlize Theron Lands First-Look TV Deal With HBO and HBO Max

THR has confirmed that Charlize Theron, through her Denver & Delilah banner, has landed a huge TV deal.

Per the outlet:

The production company has inked a two-year, first-look TV deal with HBO and HBO Max. Under the pact, Theron and her Denver & Delilah partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix will create and develop new projects for the premium cable network and streaming service.

The report continues:

The company, which previously was housed at Universal Content Productions, has produced multiple scripted series including David Fincher’s Netflix drama Mindhunter, Netflix’s short-lived Girlboss and the unscripted entry Hyperdrive. Andrew Haas, who previously worked with Johnny Galecki at his production company, recently joined Denver & Delilah and will oversee the company’s TV slate.

On the film side, Denver & Delilah counts Monster, Young Adult, Tully, A private War, Atomic Blonde, Brain on Fire and Murder Mystery. More recently, the company produced Long Shot, Bombshell and Netflix’s The Gold Guard.