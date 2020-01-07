Charles Okpaleke Set to Remake the Epic 90s Film, ‘Rattle Snake’

Charles Okpaleke has taken to his Instagram to announce yet another acquisition: he has gotten the rights and will be remaking the epic 90s film, Rattle Snake.

“Just secured the rights to the Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake”. Thus I’ve decided to take on only 2 Nollywood projects between now and Dec 2021. Rattle Snake: In Cinemas Nov/Dec 2020 Glamour Girls: In Cinemas Dec 2021,” he wrote.

And this comes months after the success of the sequel to Living in Bondage, whose original rights he acquired.

See his post below: