Charles Okpaleke Set to Remake the Epic 1994 Film “Glamour Girls”

Charles Okpaleke reporting has acquired the rights to the 1994 epic film, “Glamour Girls.”

Per Bellanaija, Okpaleke bought the rights under the media subsidiary of the Play Network Africa, where he is a co-founder.

It is worthy to note that he also owns the sole rights to “Living in Bondage”, whose sequel recently grossed over 140 Million Naira within the first few weeks of its release.

“Glamour Girls” featured Nollywood bigwigs, Liz Benson, Eucharia Anunobi, Zack Orji, Ernest Obi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Gloria Anozie, Pat Attah, Sandra Achums and many others.

We can’t wait!