Charles Manson Follower’s Music Was Used in Lady Gaga’s Documentary

At his latest hearing, Bobby Beausoleil, whose famous torture and killing Gary Hinman precipitated action of the Manson murders, name-dropped Lady Gaga at his latest parole hearing.

According to TMZ, Beausoleil was recently recommended for parole, his 19th parole hearing, and when he was asked questions about his music in connection to Charles Manson, he referred to his soundtrack for Kenneth Anger’s Lucifer Rising, which he recorded while imprisoned.

“The Lady Gaga documentary used a portion of it… and it has been used in other films,” he is reported to have said in transcripts, referring to the Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. “It is respected on its own merits as art. I think it is important to try to see it as something that is not representative of something that is related to Manson.”

Vulture adds that Beausoleil recorded Lucifer Rising with his band, The Freedom Orchestra, comprised of fellow inmates at the Deuel Vocational Institution. “Beausoleil was supposed to record something for Anger before he even met Manson, but the two had a falling out. After Anger also fell out with Jimmy Page, Beausoleil approached Anger about finishing what they had started. He recorded the album with the full cooperation of the prison,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Debra Tate, Sharon Tate’s sister, objects to Beausoleil’s release in part because he has been profiting off of music while in prison, according to Rolling Stone.