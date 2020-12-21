Charles Inojie Robbed at Gunpoint in Lagos Traffic

Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie was robbed at gunpoint in Lagos Traffic on the night of Sunday, December 20.

Chinedu Ikedieze, fellow cast mate of the actor on Africa Magic series – The Johnsons, broke the news on his Instagram page.

Ikedieze assured fans and followers that the ‘The Johnsons’ star was unhurt even though his phone and other valuables were stolen from him.

He provided an alternative phone number for Charles Inojie to be reached while he works on retrieving his stolen SIM and urged that people remain careful out there especially during this period.

