Charity Organisation Declines Tekashi69’s $200k Donation

Tekashi69 has been making bank since his release from prison and it’s only right that he should share his largess with the less fortunate.

However, his attempt at giving back was declined as his contribution to the No Kid Hungry Foundation was not received.

According to Complex, Lara Washburn, a spokesperson for the foundation released a statement on behalf of No Kids Hungry Foundation, thanking the rapper for his generous contribution but declining it in the same breath.

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” she said.

“As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

The ‘Gooba’ crooner on Instagram had earlier praised the efforts of healthcare professionals in response to the current Covid-19 pandemic but decided to do something for the kids instead.

“During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline Hero’s who risk their life daily to save others. But NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutrition to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential,” he said.

