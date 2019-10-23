Chaos in UNILAG as student comes out as Mermaid

A female student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), identified simply as Olamide, threw the university hostel into pandemonium on Tuesday night after allegedly identifying as a mermaid.

It was gathered that the lady who resides at Fagunwa hall had a misunderstanding with her roommate identified as Blessing over her missing jewelry.

An eyewitness said Olamide accused Blessing, who was squatting with her, of stealing her necklace and threatened to deal with her with powers from the ‘Marine kingdom’.

Olamide reportedly sent Blessing out of her room and wrote her a lengthy note where she detailed how powerful she is and her connection with the marine world, WuzupNaija writes.

The note was said to have caused panic in the hostel which led the students to raise an alarm and called the attention of school security to intervene.

An eyewitness wrote ;

“A girl named Blessing who is being squatted by Olamide in Fagunwa hall had a misunderstanding with her. The misunderstanding was caused by a missing wristwatch.

“Upon losing her necklace, Olamide suspected Blessing and immediately sent her packing from the room and also wrote long notes stating and threatening her not to ever mess with the Marine spirits frankly stating that she is one of them.

“This statement and notes written by the “mammy water” sparked speculations that she was an actual water goddess. Her roommates said that she only baths in the morning, upon waking, her bed is always soaked, she wakes up to soak and pour water on her leg, praying to a necklace over her bed every morning.

“These statements provoked her roommates who dragged her outside while still emphatically insisting that she’s a mermaid.

“These frustrations caused her (mammy water) to reveal that the missing necklace (the one that causes fight) makes her turn into a fish. After these confessions, the Able-bodied Alpha base were then invited into the hostel to lead her out.”