Chaos in Osogbo over killing linked to JTF

There was mayhem in Osogbo on Tuesday evening over the killing of a young man by operatives of the military Joint Task Force (JTF) in Osun State.

The irate youths, armed with clubs and other dangerous weapons, attacked passers-by during the protest that got residents alarmed.

They also dumped a corpse believed to be that of the deceased in front of Osun Government House, Oke Fia, Osogbo, and destroyed a motorcycle in the process.

A vehicle belonging to the JTF was also damaged around Alekuwodo Area by the protesters, while many traffic wardens met on duty were beaten up.

Trouble began when a vehicle belonging to the JTF had chased a Toyota Corolla car with four occupants, believed to be internet fraudsters, along East bypass, Osogbo, resulting in an accident.

A witness told newsmen that while trying to escape from the JTF vehicle, the driver of the car, with registration number KUJ 553LY, veered off the road and hit an electric pole.

The witness said one of the four occupants of the vehicle died instantly, while the other three sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital.

