Chaos in Jos as hoodlums loot COVID-19 palliatives

Hordes of hoodlums are currently looting COVID-19 palliatives in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

According to reports, the hoodlums invaded the warehouse in Bukuru, Nitel area, broke the gate and started carting away the consignments stored in bags.

This comes after similar looting in Osun, Kwara, Lagos and Cross River States following an explosion of youth angst over police brutality and bad governance.

Eyewitnesses say security operatives on the ground joined carting away the consignments in the overcrowded area.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

