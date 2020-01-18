Chaos as soldiers invade, burn Ijaw community

Troops of Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe (ODS) have invaded and burnt part of Bilabiri community in Ekeremor council area of Bayelsa State.

While no reason has been given for the mayhem that left debris of burnt thatched houses and torched buildings behind, it was learnt that the incident was in connection with the recent killings of four naval ratings and abduction of foreigners in the area.

A resident from the area, who spoke in confidence, confirmed the military invasion that saw many scamper into the creeks for safety.

He suspected the incident to be a revenge mission, but said it was unfortunate the military had chosen such ugly path whenever a crime occurred in an Ijaw community.

Reacting to the development, the leadership of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Central Zone has condemned the attack on Bilabiri community.

Chairman of the zone, Olorogun Kennedy Olorogun in a statement signed by his Information officer, Kockman Korubo, lamented the continuous display of uncivilized and unprofessional acts towards the Ijaw people by the military.

Describing the action as unbearable, he accused the military of adopting double standard in the Niger Delta when compared with how they operate in Northern Nigeria.

“These steady attacks on Ijaw communities must stop. We call on the government to provide aides to the victims of this unwarranted attack on Bilabiri l and ll,” he said.

“We also send our heartfelt condolences to the deceased families and empathised with those whose, houses and properties worth millions had been ravaged as a result of this unlawful attack”.

Also, the Ekeremor Federated Youth Council (EFYC) frowned on the ongoing destruction of Bilabiri community by soldiers.

The President, EFYC, Etolor Prince, described the action of the military as unprofessional.

He said: “The ongoing military invasion at Bilabiri community is one too many occurrence in Ekeremor LGA and It is so sad that I have to once again condemn this continuous unprofessional act of the Nigerian military at the slightest provocation.

“It is so sad and annoying to note that, one will never see them carrying out this practice in the north where our brothers in the military are killed on duty every now and then but our case here is nothing to write home about. They (military) should know that this approach is nothing working and will never work.

“Please, it is high time legal luminaries in our region stood up to this injustice meted on our people. I strongly believe legal actions can go a long way to tackle this menace.

“At this juncture, please permit me to sympathize with the people of Bilabiri I and II communities for the loss and I urge government at all levels most especially well-meaning leaders to immediately come to the aid of our people in any way possible to cushion the immediate hardship caused by this attack”.