Chaos as Shiites Break into National Assembly

There was pandemonium Wednesday as some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (Shiites) broke into the premises, forcing federal lawmakers to adjourn plenary.

The aggrieved IMN members were said to have overpowered security operatives before breaking down the first gate, screaming “Allah Akbar” the entire time.

They advanced towards the second gate, which lead to the chambers but were stopped by their leaders who appealed to them not to proceed further.

The protesters kicked against the continued detention of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, their leader.

Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, who was presiding over plenary, announced that he had just been briefed of the development before the lawmakers adjourned.

Security has since been beefed up around the legislative chamber.

The breach of security at NASS comes as IMN members threatened to change their style of protest during a procession in commemoration of Zakzaky’s 68th birthday.

Zakzaky, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) since December 2015, is facing trial over “culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace”.