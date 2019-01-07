Chaos as Niger Delta Militants Carries out ‘Warning Strike’ on Conoil Facility

A Niger Delta militant group known as Koluama Seven Brothers has reportedly carried out a “warning” strike on an oil facility owned by Conoil in Bayelsa state.

The attack, which was confirmed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was carried out on Friday as the militants threatened a production shut down at the facility if their grievances are not addressed.

Reports coming out of the Niger Delta say the militants had threatened to carry out further strikes if their demands, including job creation, were not met by the company.

This comes as military and community sources in Bayelsa denied the attack by the militants.

“After exhaustive verifications following enquiries from media practitioners, we found out that no such incident happened,” Ibrahim Abdullahi, spokesman of the joint military task force (JTF) in the Niger Delta, told the News Agency of Nigeria.

James Dou, a resident of the area, was quoted as saying: “I am in Koluama 1 as we speak and there is no report of any attack on Conoil or any oil facility nearby. I did not hear any explosion neither did I hear anyone discuss it.”

In the same vein, Mathew Sele-Epri, a community leader in Koluama 1, said the report was false.

“There is no such incident. If it happened I should have known. I have made contact with my people back home and there is nothing like that; it is fake news,” the community leader said.

Conoil Producing Nigeria operates six highly prospective blocks in the Niger Delta and produces over 80,000 barrels of oil per day.