Chaos as man hawks crocodile in Port Harcourt Traffic [Photo]

There was mild melee on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital after a man was spotted hawking a huge crocodile amidst the traffic at G.R.A Phase 2 area of the city.

The reptile was so huge that it got the attention of passers-by who stopped and stirred as the crocodile-hawker went from car to car, beckoning on them to buy the reptile.

A top sports Analyst with 91.7 Wave FM, Port Harcourt, who witnessed the occurrence posted the photos on Tuesday afternoon, December 22, calling on social media users to respond to the call.

He wrote, partly in disbelief, “Crocodile for sale”, with a photo of the reptile.

It remains unclear who got himself the croc as a special Christmas gift.

