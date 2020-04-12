Chaos as hoodlums raid Lagos, Ogun communities

In the aftermath of the lockdown imposed in parts of the country, residents of Abule-Egba, Alagbado, Alakuko, Meiran, Sango areas of Lagos and Ogun states live in dread after some hoodlums raided the areas, robbing from streets to streets.

According to TheNation, the hoodlums, numbering around 50, also raided Mao Junction at Kola, Adenola Abiola, Adeneka, Dalemo and robbed traders and residents of their money.

An unidentified landlord was said to have been killed in the incident on Saturday that has sent the areas into total panic.

Sources say the robbery attacks started on Thursday after rival cult groups clashed in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The clash spiralled into nearby Lagos with the hoodlums, said to be between ages 19 and 27, seemingly taking advantage of the supremacy tussle to attack innocent traders and residents.

They reportedly moved around with different weapons which they used to threaten their victims to surrender their money and allegedly raped women in some places.

Some residents resorted to self-defence, using sticks, cutlasses and other weapons to confront the marauders.

The hoodlums were said to have demanded food items, refusing to steal house valuables, including phones.

Community leaders of Iwajowa CDA in Abudu area of Ogun State, Waheed Omotosho, Ajayi Adeniyi and Ajibola Lukman, said on Saturday that their community and the Ajerogun CDA have been under siege since Tuesday following information they got that desperate robbers had perfected plots to raid the area.

“When they finally invaded our community, Vigilante group and our members confronted them. They ran into the swamp but one of them was arrested at Abudu-Iyana Ilogbo area by Vigilante group. He has since been handed over to the DPO who personally led policemen to the area,” he said.

Tunde Rasheed, a resident of Matogun, near Oke-Aro in Agbado area of Ogun State said,

“We got information that the bad boys are planning to raid our communities in search of food. Already, vigilante groups are burning tyres and some residents are drafted to assist in keeping watch in the area.”

In a statement, Lagos Police spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, said,

“Police in Lagos foiled robbery attempt in communities under Ogun State and deployed Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants and tactical teams to different parts of Lagos State to tackle the menace of social miscreants. 36 suspects were arrested. Also, 20 suspects were arrested within Ilaje and Ajah communities for gang violence. Seven gangsters who engaged in stealing and looting under the guise of supremacy battle were arrested in Apapa. Nine suspects were also arrested along Abule Egba and Ifako areas.”