Chaos as Fire Guts Imo Airport

There was pandemonium on Monday afternoon following a fire outbreak at the arrival section of the Sam Mbakwe international cargo airport in Owerri, Imo State.

While the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, a source at the airport said that there was an ongoing renovation at the arrival section, which was affected, Punch writes.

The inferno, which raged for 50 minutes, started around 2:10pm, and it took spirited efforts from men of the fire service and the airport workers for the fire to be put out.

“It happened at the arrival department of the airport where the authority was carrying out renovation work,” the source said.

“It would have caused bigger havoc but for the arrival of men of the fire service.

“It started around 2:10pm and raged for 50 minutes. It damaged equipment and infrastructure, but the rescue work assisted in savaging the situation.”

More to follow…