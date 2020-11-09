Chaos as final year law student turns up dead in swimming pool

A final year Law student of the Delta State University, Jeffery Omatseyi, was found dead at Graceland hotel swimming pool in Irri community, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The incident reportedly occurred last Friday and students from the law faculty of the institution went on a candle light procession on Saturday, to mourn their colleague.

The students, all clad in black and armed with placards with various inscriptions, such as “Itsekiri and Ijaw boy no fit let go for shallow part of swimming pool,” “Your pool is not Sambisa forest”, “Fish no dey die for water;” “Give us Jeffery, where your CCTV”? “We have questions, give us answers.” among others.

President of the Students’ Union Government at DELSU, Comrade O. Innocent, expressed sadness over the untimely death of their colleague and demanded to know the cause of his death, Guardian writes.

“It is not true that an Ijaw boy would die in a swimming pool of two feet. Never, and so, we would not accept the conflicting reports from the hotel management. They should tell us what happened to him. The incident happened on Friday and the body was deposited at the mortuary on Saturday.

“Justice must prevail, we want to know how our colleague died. Omatseyi was to graduate in a few weeks, suddenly he lost his life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Provost of the institution, Prof. Ifoghale Amata, has appealed to the students to remain calm, assuring that justice would prevail over the death of Omatseyi.

He advised against any planned protest to unravel the cause of death, warning that such may be hijacked and lead to unintended consequences in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

