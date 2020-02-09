Chaos as drunken man is found, head missing, in Delta

There was confusion on Saturday following the discovering of the body of an unidentified drunk man without his head in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the dismembered body of the man was found lying on the popular Nnebisi road.

Sources revealed that the deceased had been on the floor struggling for breathing after a night of booze.

“We saw the man around 12:00 pm on Friday night still on the floor with all part of his body intact.

“But we surprise to see the man this Saturday morning without his head and some vital organs” the source revealed.

The State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Onome Onowvakpoyeya who confirmed the incident on Saturday, said that investigation has begun to apprehend the culprit of such a heinous crime.

She noted that the deceased was said to be a mad man but wondered how his head and other vital organs were removed.

“We are aware that part of his body was missing when he was found” PPRO said.