Chaos as cultists hack 6 to death

There was tension in Ogere, Iperu, Ilisan and other communities in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State when a suspected cultist and drug addict identified as Feyisola Dosumu went on the rampage and reportedly killed six persons in the communities.

Sources say Dosumu, a graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, and a notorious cultist had started hacking down people since Thursday.

Dosumu was alleged to have killed two private guards working at Agro Farm and one elderly Togolese on Thursday.

It was further gathered that another unidentified teenager was also killed at Ogere on Friday night while he reportedly macheted three others to death at Iperu Remo on Saturday.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident but declined to confirm the number of fatalities.

Oyeyemi explained that the police have launched a manhunt for the suspected killer terrorising Ogun communities, saying he would be arrested no matter his mental state.

Oyeyemi said, “We are looking for the man, we have dispatched some officers to look for him.

“We learnt that he has gone into hiding. Any moment from now we are hoping to get him.”

