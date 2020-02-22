Chaos as Boko Haram hits Adamawa

There was panic Friday night as Boko Haram terrorists attacked Garkida community in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

According to local sources, the insurgents fired sporadic gunshots and engaged in an exchange of fire with security operatives and local vigilante officials on the ground.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the attack, saying policemen and other security personnel have been drafted to Gombi town and its environs, to prevent the insurgents from gaining access to the town.

The command’s spokesman, however, could not give details of the attack while the exact time the insurgents carried out the attack has yet to be ascertained.

Boko Haram insurgents have attacked communities in the northern area of Adamawa in search of food items, such as the recent attack in Michika Local Government Area in January.

Despite repeated claims by the Federal Government that the insurgents have been defeated, they continue to wreak havoc in the north-east, particularly Borno State.