Chaos as ATM Machines Explode in UNICAL

A melee broke out on Saturday as no fewer than four Automated Teller Machines owned by a new generation bank burst in flames and exploded.

The incident reportedly occurred at the ATM gallery in front of the University of Calabar, UNICAL gate Saturday.

Luckily, no customer was injured during the explosion but there was panic of the abrupt and loud nature of the blast.

An eyewitness, Mathew Ilem who spoke with Vanguard said the incident occurred barely 20 minutes that the bank officials loaded the machines with cash.

He said:

“It was not up to 20 minutes when the bank officials loaded the machines with cash before the fire started from inside and the machines started exploding.

”I had to call police and fire service who responded on time and they are trying to put out the fire, the cause is not sure but it seems it’s an electrical fault



It was gathered that policemen and firefighters cordoned off the area and the fire service put out the fire.

The affected banks have yet to make a statement regarding the strange occurrence.