Channing Tatum to Star and Produce Disney’s ‘Bob the Musical’

THR is reporting that Channing Tatum will be starring in and also producing Bob the Musical, Walt Disney Studios’ long-gestating musical comedy.

Per the outlet, the actor will helm this project via his production company, Free Association, along with partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender are also producing. And now, the studio is hunting for a director for the project.

The report continues:

Bob the Musical tells the story of a regular guy who, after a blow to the head, suddenly can hear the inner songs of everyone’s heart as his reality is instantly turned into a musical, much to his dismay.

