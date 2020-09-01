Channing Tatum Set to Release First Children’s Book, ‘The One and Only Sparkella’

Channing Tatum is also an author.

Per THR, the actor wants to honour his 7-year-old daughter by writing his first children’s book, and he confirmed this in a post shared on his Instagram on Monday, saying:

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine.I I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what it is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

THR adds that the picture book, published by Feiwel & Friends, “centers on a young girl named Ella who is teased on her first day of school for loving sparkly things. Despite what others say, Ella’s dad encourages her to embrace who she is and wear her disco-ball shoes, shimmering backpack and glittery ribbons in her hair. “Channing Tatum’s picture book debut is a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter,” Feiwel & Friends writes of the book.”

Tatum dedicates the book to his daughter Everly, whom he shares with actress and ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The One and Only Sparkella will be published on May 4, 2021.

