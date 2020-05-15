US Weekly has confirmed that Channing Tatum, on his own, decided to get tested for coronavirus after his birthday in order to assure his daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 6-year-old Everly, was safe in his care.

Per the outlet, the test was not demanded by Dewan, who finalized her separated from the actor in 2018.

“Channing had a socially-distanced gathering of a small handful of longtime friends outdoors to celebrate his birthday,” said a source close to the situation, adding, “All the friends have been socially distanced and in quarantine.”

The source continued, “Channing tested negative for coronavirus after offering to get tested. Jenna did not demand it. They have been coparenting great and there’s no drama between them. Channing waited a couple of days for the results and Jenna had Everly, and then he made up for the time missed with Everly after.”

Dewan, 39, and the Magic Mike actor announced their split in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. The pair reached an agreement in January, settling on 50/50 joint custody of Everly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

