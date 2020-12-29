Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock to Star in New Comedy, ‘The Lost City of D’

Channing Tatum reportedly will be joining Sandra Bullock in Paramount comedy The Lost City of D.

Per THR, the movie is similar to Romancing the Stone and is “described as an old-fashioned star vehicle as well as a screwball adventure featuring mismatched leads, witty repartee and of course, romance. The story follows a romance author, who learns that a supposedly fictional city she had written about is real. She and the actor who portrays the lead character in her book take a life-threatening journey to find this lost city.”

The Lost City of Di will be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, which was written by Dana Fox.

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

